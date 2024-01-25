Kelly Khumalo is trending after being named by two accused individuals in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case

Khumalo reportedly visited a witch doctor for cleansing after Meyiwa's death, a step also taken by the other accused

Despite the accusations, some social media users are defending Khumalo, questioning the motive and expressing disbelief in her involvement

Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial singer was allegedly named by two of the accused as the person who hired them to murder Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo allegedly visited a witch doctor for a cleansing ceremony after reportedly ordering Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordered Senzo Meyiwa's hit

Social media users are still at a loss for words following the revelation that Kelly Khumalo ordered Senzo Meyiwa's killing.

According to a video shared on X by a user with the handle @ZezuruRockstar, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda confirmed that accused 1 Muzi Sibiya and 2 Bongani Ntanzi named Kelly Khumalo as the one who hired them to kill the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. The post read:

"In a significant update from the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda reveals that Muzi Sibiya, the first accused, implicates Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Stay tuned for more details as the story unfolds"

Kelly Khumalo allegedly visited a sangoma for cleansing

The new revelation also revealed that the Empini singer visited a witch doctor for cleansing after Senzo Meyiwa's death. The star was not the only one who needed cleansing as the other accused also did the same thing.

Mzansi defends Kelly Khumalo

Surprisingly, South Africans on social media are siding with Kelly Khumalo. Many are still asking if the singer had a motive to have her baby daddy murdered.

@TebogoMazaka said:

"I don't believe this story."

@CurvyLito added:

"I don't believe any of this to be true."

@DeeMongezi commented:

"Why would she hire a hit man to kill a man who she could have easily killed in many smooth ways coz they're always together?"

@VusokaziK wrote:

"I'm not saying women are not capable of killing but I don't believe Kelly had anything to do with Senzo's death."

Ntsiki Mazwai stands by Kelly Khumalo

Briefly News also reported that activist Ntsiki Mazwai is one of the few people who do not believe the narrative that is being pushed regarding the Senzo Meyiwa trial. She has come out to defend Kelly Khumalo.

An affidavit compiled by Brigadier Bongani Gininda included some bombshell developments in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The trial continued on 24 January at the Pretoria High Court, where Gininda said Kelly Khumalo is linked to the accused men.

