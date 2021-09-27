Kelly Khumalo and a skin lightening specialist are going head-to-head in a fight over her new skin colour

According to Ashley Haripersad, Kelly Khumalo used him to get her light skin and then threw him to the curb

Khumalo, however, argues that she was not obliged to work with Haripersad and his erratic behaviour drove her away

A skin lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him and then dumping him after she attained her desired lighter complexion. Speaking to Briefly News, Ashley Haripersad explained that he offered his skin lightening products to the singer for free in exchange for her to promote them to her millions of followers.

However, it seems their working and personal relationship soured along the way as Kelly Khumalo blocked him from all means of communication with her with no explanation, according to Haripersad.

“My problem was that she used my products for 3 years. I was the person who made her the colour she is today,” he said.

Haripersad went on to say that he was shocked to learn that Khumalo was launching her own skin care products after blocking him.

“My emotional side was the fact that she never ever spoke to me and to say she’s launching her own products.”

According to Haripersad, the free skin treatment Khumalo received over the years is worth thousands.

“I was super hurt, I felt I was used.”

Haripersad admitted that in his hurt state, he may have lashed out at Khumalo but did attempt to reach out and apologise but was ignored. This exchange was seen by Briefly News in a series of screenshots.

“I sent her a message text, stating I'm sorry that I was being ugly to you but I was hurt. She did not return a message.”

When Briefly News contacted Kelly Khumalo about the allegations, the singer acknowledged knowing Ashley Haripersad, however her account of events was a little different.

“First of all I’m not obliged to work with Ashley I assisted him because I wanted to, when I met Ashley, I had various clinics and various skin lightning product suppliers that supplied me with skin lighting products, which he bad mouthed to me cause he wanted me to use his Dermoganics, Pretty Derm, Novus Skin, Alicia Skin solutions,” said Khumalo.

The singer also said that she did indeed do free promotion for Haripersad, but things did not always go as smoothly as claimed.

“Ashley should be grateful to me for having pushed his business for him. Despite the fact Ashley would go MIA with people's orders, which compromised my brands reputation.”

In Instagram DM exchanges seen by Briefly News, Khumalo was seen begging Haripersad to deliver on numerous orders that he had neglected. In the exchange, Khumalo explained that his customers were hounding her.

Explaining why she blocked him, Kelly said that Haripersad exhibited erratic and narcissistic behaviour.

“Ashley is unstable, he needs to book himself to a psychiatric clinic get himself right.”

Khumalo has also denied stealing from his products to launch her own, she said:

“Kelly Khumalo Skin has Bioquantine, not Glutathione, which is exclusively to V4Vitality, a very powerful product, I’d also be mad if I was Ashley.”

