Kelly Khumalo has ventured into business. The singer is trying her luck in the skin care business. The musician took to social media recently to introduce her skin care range, Kelly Khumalo SKIN.

Singer Kelly Khumalo has ventured into the skin care business. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

She has partnered with Bioquantine South Africa and V4VITALITY to create the products, aimed at solving skin care problems. She urged people who do not want to age, have blemishes and acne, among other problems, to try her new body cream when it has been officially launched.

The Empini hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post describing the benefits of using the products, according to ZAlebs. Check out the rest of her post below:

Her fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her new business. Check out what they had to say below:

Acress nomsadiva said:

"I'm so excited sobabahleeeeee."

bioquantine_sa commented:

"This is so exciting @kellykhumaloza. I hope the market is ready for Kelly Khumalo SKIN."

revivebody_sa commented:

"Cannot wait to try it!!"

ndoyisile_ndumiso_sibindi wrote:

"Can't wait for this, congratulations."

nthabi_tshephe wrote:

"Congratulations, I have dark sports blemishes uneven skin tone and dry skin."

lenellzcouture added:

"Habashwe. Keep SHINING babe."

Kelly Khumalo shares video of her Botox treatment

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo wants to look young forever. The talented singer recently went for her Botox treatment where she took wrinkle injections in an effort to reverse ageing and stay gorgeous for a long time.

The gorgeous singer took to social media recently to share a video of herself while she was with her doctor, Dr Keshia Naidoo. The stunner was there to get herself "wrinkle injectables" and other facial treatment to iron out her wrinkles and tighten her skin.

Kelly Khumalo's fans took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. lady_virgo1509 said:

"I'm one of those that believe black don't crack ?? maybe at 55 I'll consider. You look good."

Somizi shares video of Botox treatment

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is only human and he cannot stop the march of time. However, that won't stop him from trying. He shared a video on his Instagram page showing him undergoing the beauty treatment.

The celebrity pretended to wince in pain as the Botox was injected then asked the nurse if she had done it yet. "Did you do?" He also joked that he was about to outdo Pharrell Williams and Ridge Forrester.

