Kelly Khumalo, wants, to stay forever young, shares video, of her Botox treatment

Kelly Khumalo wants to stay forever young and in making sure that she doesn't get wrinkles in the news future she relies on Botox treatment

The gorgeous singer took to social media and shared a video of herself being treated by her Dr and getting a few injections on her face

Kelly is not the only Mzansi celeb who is on Botox treatment as the likes of Somizi have also shared videos of themselves undergoing the facial treatment

Kelly Khumalo wants to look young forever. The talented singer recently went for her Botox treatment where she took wrinkle injections in an effort to reverse ageing and stay gorgeous for a long time.

The gorgeous singer took to social media recently to share a video of herself while she was with her doctor, Dr Keshia Naidoo. The stunner was there to get herself "wrinkle injectables" and other facial treatment to iron out her wrinkles and tighten her skin.

Kelly Khumalo shared a video of her Botox treatment.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Empini singer captioned her post:

"I’m due for my Botox, fortunately for me @revivebody_sa is running a special of 10% off on all the anti wrinkle injectables with Dr Keshia Naidoo and That comes with Dermaplane and Glycolic treatment at only R600 valid for one day only ???????????????????????? bye bye wrinkles @revivebody_sa see you this Saturday."

Kelly's fans took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out what they said below:

lady_virgo1509 said:

"I'm one of those that believe black don't crack ?? maybe at 55 I'll consider. You look good."

pu_meza wrote:

"Also want that pampering ooo."

coachlitha added:

"And you're only telling us now..."

Somizi shares video of Botox treatment

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is only human and he cannot stop the march of time. However, that won't stop him from trying. He shared a video on his Instagram page showing him undergoing the beauty treatment.

The celebrity pretended to wince in pain as the Botox was injected then asked the nurse if she had done it yet.

"Did you do?"

He also joked that he was about to outdo Pharrell Williams and Ridge Forrester. The video soon racked up almost 200 000 views within a couple of hours of going online. His fans took to his timeline and shared their thoughts on his post. royal_dineo:

"My favourite! Also yes, we want you looking great as you do more great things in your life."

