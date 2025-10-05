Global site navigation

"Is This AI?": SA Wowed by Cape Town Man Doing Impressive Backflip in Public Swimming Pool
“Is This AI?”: SA Wowed by Cape Town Man Doing Impressive Backflip in Public Swimming Pool

by  Chuma Nontsele
  • South Africans were amazed by how a man from Cape Town impressively did a backflip into a swimming pool
  • The chap posted his now-viral video on TikTok a day ago, which garnered over half a million views
  • Social media users shared their thoughts on the man’s weight and how impressed they were with his cool skill

A South African man from Cape Town had the spotlight shone on him when he showed off his cool skill online.

Man goes viral
SA was wowed by how impressively a man did a backflip. Image: @billy.g107
Source: TikTok

The chap stood on the edge of a public pool in Sea Point and prepared for his big trick. People who were already in the pool created space for the man to do his big landing.

The chap finally jumped and spent half a second in the air before he splashed into the water. The well-captured video was posted on TikTok yesterday and already has over half a million views.

People were stunned by how the guy was able to achieve the backflip with his weight and applauded him for his impressive skill. The man, known as Billy G, is unapologetic about his size and shows off his body online.

He is often seen shirtless, exposing his tummy, which people comment on. Billy G receives a lot of attention when he takes off his shirt and hops on trending challenges.

Dangers of doing a backflip

Doing a backflip can look impressive, but it also carries a lot of risks, especially without proper training, supervision, or a safe environment. Some of the physical injuries include neck and spinal injuries.

These are known as the most severe dangers of doing backflips. Landing on your head or neck could cause fractured vertebrae, damage the spinal cord, and lead to paralysis or even death in extreme cases.

To ensure that you are safe to do a backflip, you would need to train under a qualified gymnastics or parkour coach. Starting with assisted backflips could build muscle memory, and it could help with control if coupled with core strengthening exercises.

SA responds to video of man doing backflips in pool

Social media users shared their thoughts on the man’s impressive trick in a thread of over a thousand comments:

Backflip man
A man from Cape Town showed off his impressive gymnastic trick online. Image: @billy.g107
Source: TikTok

@Yung Dagger D said:

“That was actually pretty impressive, shout out!”

@noobie26 wrote:

“I’m sorry for doubting you. I’m impressed. Indeed, don't judge a book by its cover.”

@user7733571440082 commented:

“I’d like to see some of these haters do this dive and pull it off. Stop with the hating comments.”

@MsTee shared:

“At least he is active.”

@ladyzamazama was impressed:

“The amount of energy needed for that, wow.”

@Nonkululeko_Mko wondered:

“Is this AI or…?”

@mmasamo asked:

“Sir, may you please borrow me 75% of your confidence?”

@AdventureForFun shared:

“This is impressive, I didn’t think you'd actually pull it off.”

@Mfanelo wrote:

“Was not expecting that.”

@Shadikele applauded:

“That backflip? Ate down.”

@obedphaladi said:

“I apologise for doubting him.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 More water-related stories by Briefly News

