A woman shared a TikTok video celebrating Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after he broke a Springbok record for most points scored in a Test match

The video went viral as fans online reflected on his performance against Argentina and admired his potential to shape the future of South African rugby

Many people felt a sense of pride in seeing such talent, with the woman’s enthusiasm highlighting the way sport unites South Africans in joy

South Africans reacted with pride and excitement after a viral TikTok showed a woman praising Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s record-breaking rugby performance.

A woman spoke passionately about Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s record-breaking rugby points. Image: @kandisco, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

A video posted by TikTok user @kandisco on 28 September 2025 caught attention as a woman openly praised Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for his incredible performance. She highlighted that he now holds the record for the most points scored by a Springbok in a single Test match, a total of 37 points. The clip quickly drew responses from South Africans who shared the same admiration, with many agreeing that his talent deserved recognition beyond the rugby field.

The timing of the post came just after Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s standout display against Argentina, where the Springboks secured a 67–30 victory at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban. His performance included three tries and a dominant overall showing, putting him firmly in the spotlight as a player who could shape the Springboks’ future. The woman in the video went as far as saying she would not mind seeing a statue built in his honour.

South Africans react to the Springbok record

The video gained traction quickly, racking up more than 4,800 likes in just a few days, with hundreds of comments and shares. Viewers engaged in discussions around his achievement and how rare it was to see such numbers in the game, especially from a young player. The excitement around the content showed how moments of national sporting pride can go viral in a matter of days.

South Africans who interacted with the post shared a sense of pride in seeing one of their own excel at such a high level. Many expressed joy at how rugby moments like these create unity, while others simply appreciated the humour and admiration in the woman’s delivery. The combination of sport, pride, and national identity made the video resonate deeply online.

A trending video highlighted how Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu became a talking point after setting a new Springbok scoring record. Image: @kandisco

Here's what netizens had to say

LvV posted:

“And ‘they’ called him windgat… kan maar windgat wees!”

Caramelmaako loved the delivery:

“Girl, that Mngomezulu was pronounced very well. 🥰🥰”

Eugene FX joked about the star:

“Sasha beat Argentina 37 – 30 by himself. 🤣 Bear!✌️💞💡 Agreed with the analysis, truth on the Kolbe part. 🤗”

Uhlan_Lackay applauded the energy:

“Fabulous video. You are a fresh point of view. Keep it up. 🤩”

Evz P Von M added:

“Your narrating is lekker to listen to. 😊”

Sanel called it:

“Top tier update! It’s a vibe. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love it ke Nono.”

Thomazz86 went big on praise:

“When coming to rugby, South Africa doesn’t play; they muur almal. They keep on developing new players that are always better than the last. Big up to the boys.”

Yandi highlighted Kolbe’s impact:

“Kolbe is so phenomenal, even his mistakes stand out.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

