Award-winning South African actor Yonda Thomas and his wife have confirmed the birth of their baby

Thomas and Dr Taz Emeran recently took to their social media accounts to share a photo of their newborn baby

South Africans and industry colleagues previously took to their Instagram posts to congratulate them

Fan-favourite actor Yonda Thomas and his wife, Taz Emeran, have announced the birth of their newborn baby.

The talented star recently had social media talking when his wife praised him while she was ill.

Thomas and Emeran also received congratulatory messages on social media when they tied the knot.

The popular actor and his wife announced the birth of their newborn baby on their Instagram accounts on 25 September 2025, by sharing a photo of their baby.

"Our prayers answered," reads the caption.

South Africans congratulate the actor and his wife

Actress Kwanele.xx said:

"Oh, Yonda! Congratulations to you guys🥹."

Therefilwe reacted:

"Oh, my 😍😍😍😍. Congratulations, family. 🥳🥳."

Mrshorns_the1st commented:

" Oh man! Glory be to God! He's so kind.🙏🏼 Congratulations fam!♥️."

Katleho_moerane said:

"I saw you at the mall one time and was gushing with so much excitement for you, my boyfriend said, 'stop, you will make her feel uncomfortable' 🙈. The steadfast love of the Lord is upon you and your family, Taz. I'm so grateful for you❤️."

_Mathunzi replied:

"Not me losing my mind at work 😭. Congratulations, family."

Phetola_makhetha commented:

"I don’t know why this got me smiling like an idiot! 🥹❤️❤️. Congratulations sis! This is such beautiful news❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳."

Tshepimoshine said:

"Congratulations, my brother. I am so happy for you and your wife @thepeoples_dr ❤️❤️🥳🥳."

Actor Hlomla Dandala wrote:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏👏, Congratulations, Mayne! You’re a poppa now!"

Actress Lorcia Cooper reacted:

"Beloved sis and brother @yondathomas, look at God. Congratulations, my loves❤️, I am so happy for you ✨Blessings 🙏🏾."

Wara_7750 responded:

"Congratulations to you, and yours for the greatest blessing 🙌🏽."

Actress Simzngema reacted:

"Aaaah!😍😍😍 Congratulations, guys."

Lufunolove wrote:

"Oh, mama. This is beautiful! God is faithful. Congratulations 🤍."

Actress Fulu_Mugovhani said:

"Welcome, little bean. 💕 Congratulations, mama and papa @thepeoples_dr @yondathomas🍬."

Taniafebruary replied:

"Knowing your story, etc. I can't help but cry from unspoken joy. God is so good; his faithfulness has once again come to pass. Congratulations guys. 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

Sondezwa commented:

"Congratulations. 👶🏽 I’m so happy for you both, all the best on your new journey. 🥰❤️🙌🏾 This is amazing🤩."

Instacher_ responded:

"Oooooh my goodness! This is such amazing news, congratulations on your perfect gift from the Lord. God, richest blessings and divine protection over your precious and beautiful family."

