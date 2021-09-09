“Did You Do”: Somizi Trying to Turn Back Time, Shares Video of Botox Treatment

Somizi has undergone Botox treatment and shared the video on his Instagram account

He joked with the nurse pretending to wince in pain and then asks her if she had done it yet

Social media users thought he was hilarious and shared their reactions to the video in the comment section

Somizi Mhlongo is only human and he cannot stop the march of time. However, that won't stop him from trying.

He shared a video on his Instagram page showing him undergoing the beauty treatment.

Somizi had his fans in stitches with his latest video revealing his Botox treatment. Photo credit: @Somizi

The celebrity pretended to wince in pain as the Botox was injected then asked the nurse if she had done it yet.

"Did you do?"

He also joked that he was about to outdo Pharrell Williams and Ridge Forrester.

The video soon racked up almost 200 000 views within a couple of hours of going online.

Social media users react to Somizi getting the age-defying treatment

tobiasomeyi:

"The "Did you do" part killed me"

lesego_makola:

"Sense of humour is on another level "

relato_m:

"It’s the Ridge Forrester for me "

royal_dineo:

"my favourite! Also yes, we want you looking great as you do more great things in your life.❤️"

