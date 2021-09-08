Somizi is trending again after the first four guests on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest were announced

Mzansi is outraged by the inclusion of Somizi as a guest on the show following allegations of abuse made by estranged husband Mohale

Viewers took to social media to express their anger about the lack of consistency cancel culture has when it comes to certain individuals

Excitement about the guestlist for The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest was quickly overshadowed by viewers' outrage over the inclusion of Somizi Mhlongo.

Mzansi feels cancel culture is selective as Somizi is announced as a guest on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

Source: Instagram

Many were surprised to see the media personality back in action because he had previously been deemed 'cancelled'. To cancel someone means to strip away the perks of being famous from prominent figures who are involved in gender-based violence scandals.

After Somizi was accused of domestic violence by his estranged husband Mohale, tweeps were under the impression that he would receive the exact same treatment as other stars who walked a similar path.

The announcement of the guest list was made by The Entertainment Alert's Phil Mphela. Naming Zozibini Thunsi as the first celeb who will appear on the show joined by Makhadzi, Percy Cheweneyagae, Mihlali Ndamase and Somizi.

Cancelling the celeb was going according to plan when MetroFM, Bathu, and Idols SA shouldered him out but his invitation onto The Braai Show proves otherwise, reports ZALebs.

Tweeps did not hold back on being vocal about their disapproval of Somizi's appearance on the show.

@Tucky_Wade reacted:

"Somizi?! Cancel culture only applies to certain individuals in society."

Source: Briefly.co.za