This week has been filled with many memorable celebrity moments. From Khanyi Mbau's luxurious Dubai 2.0 baecation to Babes Wodumbo throwing a killer first birthday party for baby Sponge all the way down to Mzansi's gem Thuso Mbedu's surprise trip back to the motherland.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

K Naomi shared her beautiful engagement video and Tshepi Vundla threw an adorable Space Jam-themed 4th birthday for her little Siba.

Here's a quick recap of what went down in South Ah this week.

Celeb news in pics and videos: A recap of Mzansi's weekly celeb news. Image: @mbaureloaded, @thuso.mbedu and @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

1. 8 Stunning pics of SA socialite Khanyi Mbau living it large in Dubai

Khanyi surprised many when she left Kudzai in the beautiful country recently and came back to Mzansi. The celeb was received with all kinds of first-class treatment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Babes Wodumo: 10 pics of Gqom queen's baby Sponge Wodumo's 'Sip and See' party

Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha introduced their bundle of joy, Sponge Wodumo, to their friends at the weekend. The two singers invited their close friends, mostly industry peers, to the "Sip and See" party a few days ago.

3. Thuso Mbedu surprised her family by returning to Mzansi, Shares feels inducing clip with fans

South African actress and Emmy Award nominee, Thuso Mbedu has returned home to her roots for a little visit. Having Thuso come home has given the people of Mzansi all the feels!

4. K Naomi engagement: TV personality shares stunning video of her special day

K Naomi has taken to social media to share a stunning video of her special day. The stunner, who got engaged recently, posted a heart-melting clip of the moment her bae popped the big question.

5. So Cute: 5 Pics as Tshepi Vundla and JR’s Son Siba Turns

Tshepi Vundla and JR have thrown their little boy the kind of party he will never forget. The four old's celebration was Space Jam themed, complete with appropriate attire, bouncy houses, friends and a family.

Weekly Wrap: Kelly Khumalo Skin Lightening Scandal and Shauwn Mkhize’s New Man

Briefly News reported that last week Mzansi was rocked by scandal after a skin-lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him. Shauwn Mkhize revealed who she shares her bed with and a woman was shocked when she found out after weeks of saving that she only had R220.

1. Kelly Khumalo Called out by Skin Lightening Specialist: “You Used Me and Dumped Me”

A skin-lightening specialist has called Kelly Khumalo out for allegedly using him and then dumping him after she attained her desired lighter complexion. Speaking to Briefly News, Ashley Haripersad explained that he offered his skin lightening products to the singer for free in exchange for her to promote them to her millions of followers.

Source: Briefly.co.za