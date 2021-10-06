Exclusive Pics: Tshepi Vundla and JR’s Son Siba Turns 4!

Influencer Tshepi Vundla and former Jozi member JR's son Sibabalwe just turned four and the tiny tot had one heck of a celebration

The doting parents threw Siba an amazing Space Jam themed party to make sure that this birthday would be one to remember

Tshepi let followers in on the day, sharing the exceptionally decorated party, here is a look inside the

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tshepi Vundla and JR have thrown their little boy the kind of party he will never forget. The four old's celebration was Space Jam themed, complete with appropriate attire, bouncy houses, friends and a family.

Tshepi Vundla has shared the beautiful photos from her son's birthday party. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

Tshepi gave followers on Instagram an exclusive look inside the soiree. Here are a few photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tshepi Vundla gets dragged for tone deaf comment about ‘Broke girls’

Briefly News reports after making a comment about women who supposedly need men to do things for them, Tshepi Vundla found herself dodging bullets on the Twitter streets.

The well-known personality was on a YouTube podcast called On The Table where she engaged in a conversation with the host Tshepi Mabs and two other women, namely DJ Black Velvet and church girl and the ghost lady.

ZALebs reports that among the topics discussed was that of women who comment or post "SBWL" ("sayibaweli", which means to crave in Xhosa).

Tshepi called these women out and claimed they want these extravagant things from men and should focus on doing it themselves.

Vundla added:

"Where are your parents, can't you buy these things for yourself, but you expect men to do these things for you"

Source: Briefly.co.za