Tshepi recently guest-starred on the YouTube podcast On The Table where she and a panel of ladies discussed the 'SBWL' trend

The ladies alluded that they believe that ladies who use the term are broke and one went as far as warning men to stay away from them

Being the most known person on the panel, Vundla seems to be catching the heat the most with tweeps calling her out on her words

After making a comment about women who supposedly need men to do things for them, Tshepi Vundla found herself dodging bullets on the Twitter streets.

Tshepi Vundla is catching heat on Twitter for her 'broke girls' comment. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

The well-known personality was on a YouTube podcast called On The Table where she engaged in a conversation with the host Tshepi Mabs and two other women, namely DJ Black Velvet and church girl and the ghost lady.

ZALebs reports that among the topics discussed was that of women who comment or post "SBWL" ("sayibaweli", which means to crave in Xhosa). Tshepi called these women out and claimed they want these extravagant things from men and should focus on doing it themselves.

Vundla added:

"Where are your parents, can't you buy these things for yourself, but you expect men to do these things for you"

After her words, Tshepi was called out for supposedly holding down her relationship with JR financially since he is no longer making music, reports Opera News. When the clips circulated on Twitter, one thing tweeps could agree on was that bashing women is not the colour of the season.

Tshepi became the biggest target for the backlash given she is the only recognisable individual on the panel.

One user even went as far as calling her out for being a part of the trend too.

