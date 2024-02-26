A South African woman shared her jaw-dropping pregnancy time-lapse, which left social media users in awe

She decided to post a TikTok video because she wanted people to see how pregnancy changed her appearance

Thousands of netizens reacted with shock and support, and some shared their own pregnancy experiences

A woman complained about how pregnancy humbled her. Image: @zie_bear

You know those pregnancy time-lapse videos where you watch a woman's belly grow? Well, buckle up because this one takes it to a whole new level!

Before and after pregnancy video

A Mzansi woman, @zie_bear, decided to share her pregnancy journey on TikTok. But instead of just showing her baby bump, she went all out, revealing her entire physical transformation. And let's just say the results are unbelievable.

Mzansi stunned by pregnancy transformation

Her entire appearance went through a complete overhaul. Viewers also noticed the change in her skin complexion, which boggled their minds.

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman gets showered with support

The TikTok community rallied around her with words of support and lighthearted jokes. From sharing their own pregnancy tales to offering supportive comments.

See some of the comments below:

@Rinae_Ree said:

"Basebenzile abafana."

@twinkieoctober wrote:

"Bathong it's like you are the father of the baby. Yho pregnancy etlo swaba."

@gabisile_98 posted:

"Straight to the police station darli. Go open a case."

@nkosinamindou mentioned:

"I'm trying my hardest not to laugh because nami I'm pregnant my goodness. Pregnancy ke scam."

@NgimiSAN shared:

"I don't take pictures, I look like jeepers creepers."

@mphommola stated:

"Tell us you carrying a boy without telling us you carrying a boy."

@Lynn commented:

"He better pay you a million for this because wow."

@jay_vd_westhuizen added:

"You need a protection order against that stranger."

Woman shares body pregnancy transformation

