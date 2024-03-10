A woman's TikTok video went viral on social media as she was telling people all about her dating preferences

The lady made a post and she was open about her demands even before getting into a relationship with any man

Many people were amazed by her standards and shared their reactions after hearing details about her expectations

A woman's video spread to Twitter after she listed her requirements in a man. The lady detailed her tall order about the type of men she is willing to deal with when dating.

A TikTok video shows a woman discussing her ideal boyfriend and what she expects in a relationship. Image: @mrswhite_888

The clip by the woman received lots of attention. Many shared their reactions to the woman's requirements for a relationship.

Woman discusses her needs in a man

A woman made a video that was shared on X by @mbazimathomason stating that she only dates men who do certain things. The lady said she would no longer be interested in a man if he did not meet her requirements, which included always opening doors for her and buying her flowers without being asked. She also said she would need a Rolls Royce from the man she dates.

The woman emphasised that she only dates high-value men who do not have to be told how to treat a woman. Watch the clip below:

South Africa divided about woman

Many people commented on the lady's standards. Some men were especially peeved by her specificities.

Read their comments below:

@GostosaMN said:

"Buy her an RR? Maybe she meant a toy one."

shaun_pandu commented:

"Sometimes you get so concerned about NOT settling for LESS, when in fact you are the LESS that people should not settle for!"

@Noxza_dube wrote:

"Imagine planning a coffee date with no cent, and expecting to be sent by someone. This is nonsense."

@Mothematiks added:

"She lost me at Rolls Royce, and I knew this is just one of those TikTok videos.You may even find that she supports the dude she is dating financially. Life ga se Instagram filters."

@vincenttshepo15 remarked:

"I support men who date them just to keep them away from us."

@nkulipp complained:

"It's all about her preferences and chai chai chai chai."

@I_am_Bucie vented:

"I hate girlies like this. Busy giving other stupid girls stupid advice. Ladies, no man will take you seriously with these ridiculous standards."

Woman dumps man for 4 savage reasons

Briefly News reported that a post went viral on Twitter as it shows a woman telling one man why they couldn't be together anymore. The lady wrote texts arguing that she needed more money.

Online users reacted to the post and were divided. Some thought the lady was right while others defended the woman.

A Twitter post about why one guy recently got dumped went viral. An online user shared screenshots where a lady said she couldn't be in a relationship because her bae had no money to give her for face creams, hair, gifts for a friend or even to go out.

