A woman made a video while making her way to her wedding with a car full of her little bundles of joy

The lady had reason to celebrate, and she shared some details about her experience dating as a single mama in the caption of the video

People were delighted when they realised that her wedding was a big deal after she went through the most with people's assumptions

One woman celebrated that she was not a single mother anymore. The bride looked stunning as she made a video while making her way to her wedding.

A TikTok of a bride with four children from a past relationship warmed hearts. Image: @mars_turner92

The video of the woman and her children received more than 40,000 likes. Many others could relate to her story and commented with their thoughts on her union.

Mother celebrates wedding day with children

A woman on TikTok @mrs_turner92 showed people that she had four kids, which did not stop her from finding and marrying the man of her dreams. The lady detailed that people said she would never find a man. Mrs Turner was happy to report that she walked down the aisle and proved them wrong.

Watch the clip of the happy moment:

SA delighted for married woman

Online users left sweet comments for the mom. People congratulated the lady who was getting married.

Read netizens' reactions below:

zareenhussein said:

"I am just here with one kid with no husband or boyfriend."

LebusengM commented:

"In Limpopo. there are hundreds of weddings every weekend and most of them kebo mother of two to three from previous relationships."

SamkeManyambose wrote:

"My step dad married our mom, we were six, imagine."

Trisha rumbie shared her story:

"Three kids getting married next month."

MaZ added:

"I said it, men will marry who they want regardless of whether you have kids/not."

Sytsie...doply opened up:

"My stepdad married our mom and we were five girls."

SAYRAAH shared a story:

"My neighbor married a woman with six kids he’s happy."

Blended family ignites emotional conversations among SA

