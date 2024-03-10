A man became a viral hit after his wife posted a TikTok video of their latest purchase for their family

Online users were delighted to see the happy couple and how the man spoiled his wife without warning

The post on TikTok shows the woman excited to walk into a Mercedes dealership after her husband revealed his surprise

A man did the most for the woman he married. In a video, the lady bragged about a gift that her husband gave.

A TikTok video shows a man who took his wife car shopping at a Mercedes-Benz dealership. Image: @themulaudzis

The TikTok video of the couple received thousands of likes. Netizens were delighted to see the happy couple enjoying their soft life.

Husband surprises wife

In a TikTok video, a woman said that her husband picked their family car. The husband and wife, @themulaudzis, filmed the day the lady got to walk into the dealership to make her choice, smiling from ear to ear.

In the clip, she made their choice, and the couple posed in front of their purchase together. Watch the video below:

SA applauds husband

Many people thought the husband was sweet. Netizens wrote that they enjoyed seeing the married couple enjoy life. Peeps were inspired that the wife is also a doctor.

Nelisiweeee said:

"You are deserving my love. I love the car!"

_Jamela_Baloyi gushed:

"Girl, it says Mr and Dr, you are goals."

nthati wrote:

"Dr? My end goal for real."

rese was impressed:

"Mr and Dr? Oh, how I love it."

Kimmy applauded:

"Hauw sisi Dr, you’ve inspired me to study further

Luna exclaimed:

"Oh mother, congratulations!"

Ziyanda asked:

"Niwatholaphi lamaHusband yoh."

