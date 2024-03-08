An eight-year-old returned home from school to find a big surprise waiting for him on his birthday

His mom got him a bicycle as a gift and the kid was over the moon when he saw his new ride in the living room

The wholesome video was shared with TikTokkers and left viewers all mushy and warm inside

A kid got a bicycle as a birthday present in a heartwarming TikTok video. Image: @mama.amo7

Source: TikTok

One mom spoiled her son on his birthday. Little did he know that a big surprise was waiting for him when he came home from school.

Mom spoils son on bday

As he laid eyes on his new bicycle, pure joy washed over him. The sheer delight in his eyes and priceless expression said it all. His mom can be heard saying she got him a bigger bicycle because the old one was small.

TikTok video grabs SA's attention

The heartwarming video of the precious moment was shared on TikTok by @mama.amo7. It became an instant hit.

Watch the video below:

Adorable boy warms hearts

People across Mzansi loved seeing the genuine happiness radiating from the young boy. They also admired the way he was grateful.

Read some comments below:

@Zizipozethu_M said:

"My ovaries are ready but my bank balance is not. "

@john68214 wrote:

"Nothing beats seeing your child happy. This is so sweet. "

@Fhulu mentioned:

"It's the 'thank you mama' for me. The cutest thing I've seen on social media this year. "

@lindroslindz posted:

"Yoh your child is so clean and this is after school. Well done mommy! Happy Birthday. "

@valzz_nozi stated:

"That little scream when he saw the bicycle warmed my heart. "

@marlenekhoza mentioned:

"He is such a grateful child. Said thank you before even touching it. And it was genuine. May your pockets never run dry mommy. ❤️"

@Mannered_Lady commented:

"Thank you for putting a huge smile on his face."

@thembee__ added:

"Core memory. ❤️✨"

Mother rides bicycle with toddler daughter

In another article, Briefly News reported that a mama in a TikTok video went viral for how she was on the road with her child. The lady had her child with her while she rode a bicycle.

The video of the woman on the public road received thousands of likes. Online users were amazed by the risk she was taking while with her child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News