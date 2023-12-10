Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie bravely took on the snow-covered French Alps on bicycles

The chilly weather didn't dampen their spirits, as both flashed big smiles while navigating the scenic terrain

The celebrity couple's picturesque adventure has fans yearning for an escape to this dream destination

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie shared a video from their adventure in the French Alps. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to enchant fans with their dreamy adventure in the French Alps.

Musa and Liesl enjoy the snow

In their latest escapade, the duo embraced the chilly weather, riding bicycles through the snow-covered landscapes.

The video, uploaded on Liesl Laurie's Instagram page, captured the couple's infectious joy as they conquered the picturesque terrain.

Dr Musa's humour shines

Accompanying the snowy adventure clip is a hilarious caption. It sparked speculation that it was penned by Dr Musa. Despite being posted on Liesl's Insta, fans couldn't help but credit the signature humour to the witty doctor.

"The Dynamite Diepkloof Dudes were found shaking. It is alleged that they are coming out of retirement to try to outdo the Mthombenis after they posted this reel.

We are out in the French Alps to investigate the cause of the recent heat wave in South Africa. It’s safe to say we have caught the culprit and will be dealing with him accordingly. This is definitely our chilliest adventure yet."

See the post below:

Fans envious of Musa and Liesl

As the lovebirds show their idyllic journey, admirers are flooding the comments. They are expressing their envy and admiration.

"Musa’s handwriting neh."

@mz_phapha posted:

"We love this kind of chill. Living vicariously through y’all."

@neontsapo commented:

"I know Liesl's handwriting when I see one. "

@ifele_art wrote:

"Ubhadlile wena awtyam. "

@phili3136 mentioned:

"I wish God could protect your love forever love you guys.❤️"

@m_lodiie added:

"Bathong lona! "

Dr Musa and Liesl celebrate 23-month anniversary

In another article, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrated their 23-month wedding anniversary in the breathtaking island paradise of Bali, Indonesia.

Musa took to Instagram to post pictures of their romantic getaway and to express his love and admiration for his wife. In true Musa fashion, he captioned the snaps with a sweet message to the former Miss SA.

