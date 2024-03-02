One woman went TikTok viral after being recorded while in traffic with her precious child on a bicycle

The lady was on the road making the most of her unique mode of transport for two when she became a hit

People who watched the mother in action were all in awe of the strong woman in the TikTok video

The video of the woman on the public road received thousands of likes. Online users were amazed by the risk she was taking while with her child.

Woman rides bike with child

A woman @jahzeal.d.clarke in a TikTok video was riding a bicycle in high heels through traffic. She had a child carrier at the back of the bike where her daughter was sitting with the helmet.

Watch the video below:

Netizens in awe of mom

Many people could not have but think that the woman could have taken a taxi. Others were impressed that she was using the bicycle with heels on.

mure001 applauded:

"Imbokodo."

Bianca cheered"

"Womandla to her."

Melissa British commented:

"She's always riding in her heels and she's very jovial big up Shelly."

Candice.20 hoped for better:

"Bless her with a car dear Lord , big up self Shelly."

Tiffygoodgyal agreed:

"Someone needs to sponsor shelly a car."

Badgyal 2 added:

"Shelly is always a hard worker big up girl."

Fancy Skater wrote;

|Women nowadays have to do what they have to do to survive. Boss lady."

Snow argued:

"It can’t be so hard to catch a taxi."

