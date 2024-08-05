A woman was disappointed when she exchanged wigs with her mother and saw what she got in return

The content creator claimed her mother scammed her and said she wanted her hair back

Social media users took to the video's comment section to express their laughter regarding the supposed scam

A woman was not happy with the wig her mother gave her. Images: @vennesa.mnisi

Source: TikTok

A young lady was not pleased with her mother, who she claimed scammed her when she gave her a faulty wig.

Content creator Vennesa Mnisi took to her TikTok account (@vennesa.mnisi) to share a story about the incident. She first stated that her mom was interested in a wig she bought from a store and wanted to swap hers for her daughter's, roughly the same length.

Vennesa was on board with the exchange and received the hair from her mother.

"I didn't really inspect the hair because I was in a hurry. I've seen her in the curls before, so they didn't look too bad. It was something I could work with," the influencer shared.

When it came to the time the young woman wanted to try on the hair, doubts flooded in. The front of the wig looked fried and botched, to the point where even brushing it out didn't do much justice.

The disappointed daughter comically commented:

"I got scammed by my mother, and I want my hair back. How do I work with this?

"If someone hates you, these are the signs."

Mother's 'scam' has Mzansi laughing

Social media users could not help but laugh at how the woman got bamboozled, flooding the comment section with laughter.

@zazaxee2 laughed and said to the content creator:

"Vanessa, after all she has done for you. Keep that hair sisi and make it work."

@nthabi_ventures felt for the daughter and wrote:

"Shame, you need a new closure."

@that_weightloss_bunny jokingly said:

"If you walk fast, we won’t notice."

@__khanyisiile also laughed at the unfortunate situation and commented:

"I'm sorry, your mom deserves an award."

Woman unhappy with R5 000 wig

