Starting a company at any age can be daunting, demanding vision, determination and patience. At just 26, a woman from a Cape Town township defied the odds by launching her own wine business, showcasing the power of ambition.

Something to wine about

Sdudla Somdantso, who hails from Khayelitsha, took to her TikTok account (@doratheexplorercpt) to share with app users that she recently cemented herself in Cape Town's wine regions.

Showing people on the internet the celebrations that took place in honour of her company, Mystery Lady Wines, the proud woman noted in her post's caption that she turned her passion into her reality, making her dreams come true.

"I’m proud to share my wine with you, made for those who dare to dream big. Cheers to making the impossible possible."

Watch the celebratory video below:

Mzansi joins the celebrations

Local social media users supported the young entrepreneur on her new venture, flooding her post's comment section with congratulatory messages.

@siyandaspogter19 said to Sdudla:

"Black excellence. Congratulations."

@akhonadyantyi2 shared in the comments:

"This is so inspiring for us as young women from the townships."

After congratulating the entrepreneur, @bazi13iminathi said:

"Dynamite comes in small packages!"

A friend of Sdudla, @jadine_jacobs, wrote:

"Well done. I'm so proud of you."

@phelo_234 wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations, mntase. May your business be blessed and no evil spirits of extortion locate it."

@shaqthamac said to the young woman:

"Congratulations, my sister. May the blessings continue to pour into your life."

