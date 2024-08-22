Bonang Matheba praised Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux, for her unmatched beauty, calling her perfect in a social media post

Bonang Matheba recently gushed over the new Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux. The media personality raved over Mia's unmatched beauty in a post.

Bonang Matheba gives Miss SA Mia Le Roux her flowers

Bonang Matheba has shown some love to Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux. The media personality who hosted the Miss SA event where Mia was crowned said the model was perfect and beautiful.

Mia made history by becoming the first deaf Miss South Africa. She has inspired many people in South Africa and beyond. Bonang reshared one of Mia's interviews on her X timeline and wrote:

"Our girl. 🥹🥹🥹🥹🇿🇦 she’s perfect."

Fans agree with Bonang Matheba

Social media users admitted that Mia is gorgeous. Many said Le Roux deserved to win the Miss South Africa title.

@bhadelaLo_zola said:

"You're very sweet and kind Queen B."

@louisa_bamuza commented:

"She is amazing. I believe she will help many young people living with disability to believe in themselves. I so love her..💕"

@deesadik added:

"She is so beautiful 😩🫶we are taking Miss Universe no doubt🤞"

@VuyoPlati noted:

"That "Our girl" says a lot ...you get it? If you don't get it forget about it .....Danko Queen B."

@Nobuhle_BooBoo said:

"🥹🥹🥹definitely our girl."

Miss SA Mia Le Roux speaks on backlash against Chidimma Adetshina

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has shared her thoughts on the controversial Chidimma Adetshina saga. Mia defended Chichi, saying what happened to her was not fair.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has defended fellow model Chidimma Adetshina, who pulled out from the race after receiving massive backlash on social media. South Africans demanded an investigation into her legitimacy to compete in the pageant because of her Nigerian heritage.

