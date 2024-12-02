One gent flexed how he braided his sister's hair in a video making rounds on social media

The guy showed off the step-by-step process, and it gained massive traction on TikTok

People loved the heartwarming moment as they headed to the comments with sweet messages

A young South African man captured the attention of online users as he displayed his braiding skills in a wholesome video.

A young man braided his sister's impressive December hairstyle in a TikTok video. Image: @tyler_siesta

Source: TikTok

Young man braids his sister’s December hairstyle

December is here, and it can be quite hectic and expensive for some. There are so many things to do during the festive season that require money. To ease the expense, one gent who goes by the TikTok handle @tyler_siesta flexed his impressive braiding of his sister's hair.

@tyler_siesta shared how he did his sister's hair for the December holiday. He showcased the step-by-step process and unveiled the final results, and boy, it was giving.

The video received widespread popularity on TikTok, gathering loads of views within a day of its publication. Many gushed over the sibling bond and the young man's talent.

Watch the video below:

SA raves over the heartwarming sibling moment

In a season often filled with festive preparations, this touching video stood out as a reminder of the love and support shared between family members as peeps gushed over the stunning hairstyle in the comments.

Mo•bee said:

"I looked at my brother and hissed."

Mbali from Marketing wrote:

"Can you adopt me, I’ll buy you KFC."

Weirdo added:

"Hi, I'm your long-lost sister."

Kimmie replied:

"It came out so good. My brother would get bored halfway through and tell me to figure the rest out."

Man's stunning braiding skills impress SA

Source: Briefly News