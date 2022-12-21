Cassper Nyovest gained the respect of many people on TikTok by reposting a video from one of his fans

The fan, who's also a budding musician, dedicated a song to the rapper and his performance impressed netizens

Cassper's followers applauded him for giving the upcoming artist a shout-out on his huge platform

Cassper Nyovest's fan dedicates a song to him. Image: @casspernyovest and @atchaarmusic

Source: Instagram

There is no doubt that Cassper Nyovest is one of the country's most prominent and influential artists.

The rapper has inspired many people with his remarkable life story of rising to success against all odds.

One of Cassper's supporters decided to give him his flowers while he is still alive by penning a heartfelt song he performed in a TikTok video.

The original clip was posted by @atchaarmusic1 and gained a lot of traction until the Destiny hitmaker saw it.

Cassper reposted the video on his TikTok page with 1.3 million followers and added his reaction.

The rapper's reaction video has over 700K views and thousands of comments saying the fan's dedication song is dope.

Once the fan saw that Cassper had responded, he showed his gratitude in the comments section and said:

"Thank you so much brother, I’ve never thought you’ll even see this. I’m so humbled, mfowethu."

@sdufuzah_ said:

"One thing about Cass, he will notice you."

@user4691524638834 suggested:

"Please get him to your studio Cassper please because he knows his story."

@leatilewamakone wrote:

"Cass don't you ever give up, you're an inspiration to a lot of us."

@anelezisile mentioned:

"Thanks to Cassper for acknowledging the video and for your message, boss."

@samsoshazakwe added:

"This guy is honestly revealing the truth from the bottom of his heart. Appreciate him.✌️"

@lorrainesambo17 stated:

"I'm glad you responded. Much respect."

@city_184ls commented:

"Bro gave you your flowers while still here. Cherish that."

@blaqsunshine_9596 posted:

"Flowers well deserved for a king."

