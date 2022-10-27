A young woman took to social media to share a post revealing how her friend was spoiled by her bae

Twitter user @KeaMotete_ shared that her friend was given R700 by her boyfriend although other girls thought he was broke

The friend was left sad and disappointed and Mzansi netizens have shared their thoughts on the matter

Dating in this day and age is not easy. Throwing finances into the mix makes things even more complicated. A typical example of this became apparent when a lady posted a tweet about how her friend was sent money by her partner, but several peeps think he could have done better.

Twitter user @KeaMotete_ shared that her friend posted a screenshot of how much her boyfriend sent her and a few girls in her contacts were complaining.

“Omunye said "why is your man that broke" guys they sent her R700 omg She is so sad now I don’t know why. One thing about social media standards? Whew,” @KeaMotete_ wrote.

It is sad to see how a thoughtful gesture can so easily be tainted by the views and opinions of others. Poor girl.

Mzansi peeps flocked in on the post to share their 2 cents on the matter, with many saying R700 is a lot of money to be given as a kind and thoughtful gesture.

@AshleyMehlape

“And Why must a guy send his girl money? Or why do girls want to be sent money? I don't get it. Wouldn't it be better if like I surprise you with flowers or go out (pay for everything) or surprise you with like a random gift? Why money?”

@KeaMotete_ commented:

“R700 is a lot of money please!!”

@SIMBAROAR1 replied:

“Some Girls are something else, My Ex cheated on me with someone who does not even know how much is her toiletries because she was influenced by her friends. I found out through them & dumped her. Now they want me, telling me about the good things I used to do for her and that she was lucky.”

@Lungile_McQtee wrote:

“R700 is a lot of money. Your friend should really appreciate her bf for the effort. Even if it was R50 it would still be a lot because that’s money that someone else really worked for. She must delete their numbers…clearly, they don’t value her happiness.”

@katgwen_njabulo responded:

“700 is a lot some girls don't think. The worst part is they only got 200 ya mavuso nje, I always appreciate what I receive I know.”

@Brown7888 said:

“Some of us don’t even get anything so I will say it’s a lot of money please it came from the heart.”

