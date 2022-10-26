A man shared some advice about the workplace and claimed that colleagues are not your actual friends

Finding out who you can trust and who you shouldn't in your job can be an extraordinarily painful task to accomplish

The clip touched peeps who had been in a similar situation, and some shared stories about what happened to them in the comments

A man shared some thoughts about the workplace and stated that the peeps you work with aren't really your friends.

A gent gave peeps advice on being careful with making friends in the workplace, and Mzansi wholeheartedly agreed. Images: zwide_zaa/ TikTok

zwide_zaa, who looks like he was sitting in his car after work, shared the clip on TikTok, where peeps gathered to share similar thoughts.

Making friends, in general, is a tough challenge, but the workplace is a different ball game. Finding people you can rely on and trust is difficult because of the possible hidden agendas most people have in the workplace.

zwide_zaa emphasised his point by telling people they should keep their heads down and focus on the task. He also said that people shouldn't include their colleagues in their work-life while also being wary of white people.

The clip made peeps reflect on their own workplace experiences and give other tips for navigating employment. See the comments below:

Lexxy said:

"Wehhhhh! A year later, I'm unemployed because I thought I was friends with someone "

user5986457701587 commented:

"Had to learn the hard way, kodwa manje sengiyazi."

Yandy_1010 mentioned:

"4 months later, I'm suspended because I thought I was a family member with a group of people "

thandekadlamini41 posted:

"Don't even let them see your life outside of work, like must not see your social life, your WhatsApp statuses. Keep them wondering..."

MA TLA DI shared:

"I've been saying this... Danko."

Nozipho Cebekhulu said:

"Also, don’t ever think the hr department wants what’s best for you cause they don’t, they want what’s best for the company."

@Madumbe7 commented:

"That's why I don't need them even ngishonelwe."

KgosigadiPula mentioned:

"I actually made a genuine friend at work. She loved my mom like her own, her kids mean the world to me."

