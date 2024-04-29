A South African woman named Phelokazi shared a TikTok video showing what her best friend bought her for her birthday

The video featured them enjoying lunch before showing Phelokazi unboxing her new iPhone

South African viewers showered the video with comments expressing envy and admiration for Phelokazi's thoughtful friend

One lucky lady was surpirsed with a new iPhone from her bestie. Image: @phelokazi224

Source: TikTok

One woman posted a TikTok video showing how she has a gem for a best friend.

Woman gets new iPhone from bestie

Phelokazi (@phelokazi224) shared a post showing how her best friend spoiled her and gifted her with a brand-new iPhone for her birthday

Footage shows how the friends enjoyed a lunch date together before revealing the special Apple gift, which Phelokazi received with much joy and gratitude.

"I love you ❤️," Phelokazi said in her caption toward her dear friend.

SA left feeling envious and in awe

The video sparked banter and funny envy among SA netizens, who gushed at how lucky Phelokazi was to have such a thoughtful and generous friend.

Others questioned why their friends weren't making such grand gestures.

Natefelwang❤️ said:

"Mine is here next to me snoring . Yhuu."

S'nothile said:

"Laba abangihlephuleli ngisho isinkwa mengilambile (Mine don't even share their bread with me when I'm hungry)."

Ms. replied:

"Lord knows I want to buy that girl a house on God!"

5⭐️ commented:

"Bathong lona where do yall get friends like this hao."

Nontsikelelo Mkhize responded:

"I just looked at my friends and sighed ."

Thandie ❤️ commented:

"The most I can do is the pizza ."

Ndi replied:

"Now you have to start saving for the return gift ❤️ you are so lucky."

Anelisa❤ asked:

"That pizza looks delicious, where is it from?"

