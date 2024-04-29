A Johannesburg man on TikTok, @athisfaction, shared a heartwarming video celebrating a small win in furnishing his home

The video cuts between him using an inflatable bed to a new, beautiful grey couch in the same spot

South Africans loved the video, congratulating the man on his progress and his journey to create a comfortable home

A Mzansi man went from sitting on an inflatable couch to having a new couch. Image: @athisfaction

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man from Johannesburg took to social media to share his small win in furnishing his home.

Man shows off new couch

TikTok user @athisfaction posted a video showing him sitting on an inflatable bed placed on the floor as he enjoyed a meal. The footage then switches to show him sitting on a beautiful grey couch in the exact same area as he enjoyed a snack.

"Smol wins ," he said in his caption.

SA shows homemaker love

Many netizens responded with sweet messages and congratulations as they applauded the young man's progress in turning is space into a cosy home, one step at a time.

Noxie said:

"Kancane Kancane . (Little by little)."

@Kylie_Hanger said:

"I'm going to need your couch plug; it's gorgeous!!!"

user2955080424669 replied:

"I'm so proud of you❤."

L Kim Masilo commented:

"That was my little brother in Jan and Feb he's getting better, it works out u I the end ."

jaeger_kg responded:

"Didn’t you spend the money at grove jiki jiki new couch. I."

Morris C White replied:

“'Small wins'? ❌ This definitely big wins sir well done."

Nkabiso Makhanya commented:

"We start small untill we get everything we want congratulations abuti."

Source: Briefly News