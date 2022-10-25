A sad Mzansi man opened up about the pain of being liked by a baddie when being broke in a hilarious tweet

Money has become an essential point in relationships for many South Africans and has been a pain for most men

The side-splitting take brought massive bouts of laughter to SA peeps who loved the witty wordplay the gent used

A Mzansi man opened up about the pain of being fancied by a baddie but not having the money to follow through with any dates or things like that.

Source: Twitter

The fire and hilarious take was made by @UnklNova, who shared his relationship woes on Twitter, where peeps started discussing what makes a baddie a baddie.

Mjolo is not easy to navigate, especially when it comes to dating what most peeps call baddies. According to peeps on the socials, baddies tend to be extraordinarily attractive women who usually want expensive dates.

Regardless of whether peeps want baddies or not, relationships for most South African men are seriously expensive, with the popular "Indoda must" phrase being used by many women demanding things from men while other ladies look down on the phrase.

The confession made Mzansi peeps crack up and talk about relationships. See the comments below:

@tebogommkola asked:

"What’s the definition of a baddie? I genuinely don’t know."

@_sganandah said:

"Funny because some girls also ghost men who are monied, when they are nonchelete but nizophika because y’all think girls are always after monied men."

@smith_tshepi posted:

@MtnTaxiRank mentioned:

"I have the money now, struggling to get my baddie back "

@givenkg commented:

" Truth in this tweet. That time you even dala a simple Mr D lunch."

@RangaClara shared:

@MoeketsiMotaun said:

"Just tell her "I am nonchelete"; and then confirm your statement if you're indeed being liked or chelete is being liked."

@KseuoeSeuoe posted:

"Usually, we have our own money ay might even fill up your tank stop doubting yourself!"

Source: Briefly News