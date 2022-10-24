A group of men rocked some stylish heels while some wore pink clothing in a video Mzansi kept watching again and again

A few of the gents really knew their way around heels, while some stumbled trying to walk the right way

South Africans had a lot to say about the humorous clip, with some noting that a few men really knew how to strut their stuff

A group of flamboyant men rocked different pairs of stylish heels while wearing some pink clothing items in a viral video.

Some vibrant men rocked sleek heels in pink clothes, which Mzansi found thoroughly entertaining. Images: @MrsPee3/ TikTok

The captivating clip was posted by @MrsPee3, who shared the clip on Twitter and thought it was cute. Some pink balloons can be seen floating about, with one commenter insinuating that the whole act was done in support of breast cancer awareness month.

The clip involves multiple guys wearing all sorts of heels. Some of them are entertaining to watch because of how difficult it is to walk, but others seem as if they have done so before. One man even took time to strike a sassy pose in front of the camera.

The men comfortable in heels had won over new fans across Mzansi, who adored what they saw. See the comments below:

@blue_aries360 posted:

@NaZikode__ commented:

"The one in white pants is so chilled pls? So much comfort?"

@Zac23_SM asked:

"So there are women who wear the same shoe size as men, or do these gents have princess feet?"

@ChueneDaniel mentioned:

"This guy u can see he's used to wear them when girlfriend is not around "

@osiristhe1 shared:

@JoyManganye said:

"Men who are secure in their masculinity "

@MoloiNoks mentioned:

"I'm so glad I wear size 3 and no man should be able to fit into those... Right"

@zizi_square commented:

"October is breast cancer month, and these guys probably made the ladies day at work But there’s no ways a man would put on my stilettos The shape and balance changes in a second."

