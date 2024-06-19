A 41-year-old man, facing 76 charges linked to fraud and money laundering, has been remanded in custody

Mbhasoshi Zulu allegedly convinced people to invest in his company, Mbhasi Trading, for a share of future profits

Zulu, who also absconded from his previous court appearance, will return before the Bethal Magistrate Court on 20 June 2024

Zingisa Chirwa

The alleged fraudster, Mbhasoshi Zulu, will remain in custody until his next court appearance at the Delmas Regional Court.

A 41-year-old man accused of 76 charges, including contempt of court, fraud and money laundering, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Mpumalanga SAPS nab alleged fraudster

Mbhasoshi Zulu was arrested in Barberton on 18 June 2024 after he failed to appear in court on 4 June 2024. He briefly appeared in Bethal Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on 19 June 2024, where his case was postponed for an enquiry on the contempt of court charge.

According to the authorities, Zulu coerced unsuspecting investors to finance his company, Mbhasi Trading (PTY) LTD, in exchange for a share of future profits. It's alleged that Zulu conducted the alleged bogus deals between 04 September 2020 and 05 January 2021. The Hawks’ Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, told Briefly News that the victims did not receive any profits but lost all their hard-earned money.

Sekgotodi added that Zulu would return to the dock on 20 June 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Some Mzansi residents shared their differing views on Zulu's arrest and alleged crimes.

Martie Beukes said:

“And he will walk free if bail was set.”

Bongani Mgubela added:

“The deepest sin against the human mind is to believe things without evidence.”

Jola Majolaz giggled:

“People don't listen; they want to be rich quickly ”

Lala Manana stated:

“Salute”

Má Stér commented:

“76 charges”

