The Limpopo South African Police Service has arrested more suspects linked to alleged insurance killer Rachel Shokane-Kutumela

Shokane-Kutumela, her daughter, and her sister were arrested in October 2024 after they were linked to various murders

Shokane-Kutumela has been in custody since she abandoned her bail application in 2024

More suspects linked to Rachel Shokane-Kutumela were arrested. Images: MDN News/ Facebook and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO— The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested more suspects related to Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, the sergeant who was arrested for insurance-related killings.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the suspects were arrested on 10 March 2026. The number of suspects arrested was unconfirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Why was Shokane-Kutumela arrested?

Shokane-Kutumela appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 11 October 2024 after she was arrested the previous day while in uniform. Shokane-Kutumela, who was stationed at the Senwabarwana Police Station outside Polokwane, was arrested along with her daughter and sister.

She was accused of killing six family members to claim more than R10 million. The police received information about her alleged crime months before her arrest, and the police officer who secured the conviction of insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu was assigned to her case.

Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, Annah Shokane, and Flora Shokane are behind bars for insurance-related killings. Image: MDN News

Source: Facebook

Shokane-Kutumela made a second appearance with her sister, Annah Shokane, and her daughter, Flora Shokane, in which she abandoned bail. Annah and Flora face nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds of unlawful activities, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. Shokane-Kutumela, her daughter, and her sister allegedly committed the heinous crimes from 2000 to 2024 in Gauteng and Limpopo.

They allegedly committed their murders in Lebowakgomo, Seshego, and Matlerekeng in Limpopo and Sebokeng and Soweto in Gauteng. One of the women who was killed was murdered in a shack fire; another victim, a disabled male, drowned.

Kutumela abandoned the bail application

Kutumela, during her bail application, argued that she could only afford a R5,000 bail. She also argued that she suffered from diabetes and had a special diet. However, halfway through the proceedings, she abandoned her bail application. She has been in custody since.

4 arrested for insurance-related killings

In another article, Briefly News reported that four suspects were arrested in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on 22 October 2024, and appeared before the Motherwell Magistrates Court, where they faced 17 charges. The group was linked to a life insurance payout scheme in Motherwell after one of the suspects allegedly executed a hit on her aunt, who named her as a life insurance and funeral policy beneficiary.

Siphokazi Mabuto, Siphamandla Matsha, Ayanda Yekela, and Andiswe Zondani were charged with the murder of Kholelwa and the attempted murder of Kholelwa’s brother, Thando. The duo survived a shooting at the family’s home, which left Thembakazi, Kholelwa’s sister, blind. However, six months later, a second shooting took place, and this time she did not survive.

