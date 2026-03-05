Certified fraud examiner, Sarah-Jane Trent, appeared before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday, 5 March 2026

Trent, a former associate of Paul O’Sullivan, is also accused of infiltrating the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Members of Parliament questioned whether Trent could continue with her testimony after she got emotional during her testimony

Sarah-Jane Trent broke down in tears during her testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Debbie Els (Facebook)/ @joy_zelda (X)

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Sarah-Jane Trent broke down in tears during her appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, prompting questions about whether she could continue giving testimony.

Trent, a certified fraud examiner and former associate of Paul O’Sullivan, appeared before the committee on 5 March 2026. The committee is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Trent was asked to appear before the committee due to her working relationship with O’Sullivan, and allegations that they infiltrated the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Why did Trent break down in tears?

During her testimony, Trent broke down and took a few minutes to compose herself. The moment happened after intense questioning about her alleged infiltration of IPID. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema questioned whether she was able to continue. African National Congress (ANC) member, Xola Nqola, also tried to calm her down amid the breakdown.

After leaving the gallery to compose herself, Trent eventually said that she would continue and should not receive ‘special treatment’ just because of her emotional state.

