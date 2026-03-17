Former police officer Matipandile Sotheni is charged with the murder of Marius van der Merwe in the Brakpan shooting

Sotheni allegedly demonstrated shooting skills on social media prior to the attack using an AK-47 rifle

Prosecutors linked Sotheni to the crime planning with surveillance data and witness statements

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Sotheni allegedly demonstrated advanced shooting skills on social media. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Former Special Task Force officer Matipandile Sotheni allegedly demonstrated advanced shooting skills on social media months before he was charged with the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

Used an AK-47 rifle in the shooting

According to IOL, Sotheni is accused of fatally shooting Van der Merwe outside his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. The attack allegedly took place while the victim's wife and two children were seated inside a vehicle in the driveway. Investigators allege that Sotheni used an AK-47 rifle in the shooting. The weapon has not been recovered.

Videos posted on Sotheni's social media accounts months before the incident show him firing at targets from a distance of about 100 metres, including objects such as an egg, a lemon and a bottle balanced on thin stakes. In one clip, he is heard describing the shot as "now or never" before hitting the target. The 41-year-old, who also worked as a bodyguard, appeared in the Brakpan Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 March 2026, following his arrest. He faces a charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder linked to the presence of Van der Merwe's family during the shooting.

Witness D was killed while his wife and two children were seated inside a vehicle in the driveway. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

The planning of the crime

The state alleged that Sotheni acted in coordination with the late Wiandré Pretorius, who is said to have pointed out the victim's home and assisted in planning the killing. According to court documents, Sotheni allegedly conducted surveillance at the property in Gauld Street in the days leading up to the attack and positioned himself nearby on the night of the shooting, waiting for the family to return home.

Prosecutors said they would rely on tracker data, call records and witness statements to link Sotheni and others to the planning of the crime. The state alleged the killing was carried out with a common purpose and occurred shortly after Van der Merwe testified before the Madlanga Judicial Commission of Inquiry. Pretorius, who was a suspect in the murder of Emmanuel Mbense, died last month from a gunshot wound after he shot himself.

Videos posted on Sotheni’s social media accounts months before the incident show him firing at targets. Image: EversonLuhanga/X

Source: Twitter

Attack suggested highly trained gunman

The charge sheet states that Sotheni allegedly fired from a vehicle, fatally wounding Van der Merwe as he exited his car to open a gate. His wife and two children were unharmed but were inside the vehicle at the time. Police said ammunition recovered during Sotheni's arrest included 125 rounds of R5 rifle ammunition, 31 rounds of R1 ammunition and 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which he allegedly possessed without a licence.

Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), said the nature of the attack suggested a highly trained gunman. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said a second suspect was still being sought. The case has been postponed to next Wednesday.

Van Der Merwe’s family speaks out on death threats after his murder

Briefly News also reported that Marius van der Merwe’s family has spoken out about the arrest of one suspect for the murder of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness.

Van der Merwe's sister, Natasha, explained how the family was dealing with his death and how their lives had changed since his murder.

Source: Briefly News