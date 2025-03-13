Members of the South African Police Service in Gauteng bust an illegal alcohol plant in Westonaria

Officers received a tipoff about employees being treated unfairly and discovered the alcohol plant

Police in the province also dismantled a drug lab worth more than R10 million in Westonaria a week ago

Gauteng police arrested nine foreigners after they dismantled an illegal alcohol plant in Westonaria. Image: grahambedingfield/ @SAPoliceService

GAUTENG – Members of the South African Police Service in the province have dismantled an illegal alcohol plant in the province producing fake alcohol.

Police also arrested nine foreign nationals at the plant in Westonaria on Thursday, 13 March, and seized fake alcohol worth approximately R1 million.

Provincial Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed that the plant was operating for over 10 months before police struck.

Police receive tipoff about unfair labour practises

Mthombeni explained that officers received a tipoff from unhappy employees who were complaining about unfair labour practices and exploitation. T

“The employees said they were paid unfair wages, subjected to excessive working hours and unsafe conditions,” Mthombeni said.

“They went to the nearest police station and reported the matter, hence we had such a discovery of this illegal plant here at the Westonaria,” he added.

Police nabbed two Taiwanese nationals, six Malawians and a Mozambican.

You can view the bust below.

Second major bust in Westonaria

The bust at the alcohol plant is the second bust in the Westonaria area in less than a week.

On 7 March, police discovered a drug laboratory worth more than R10 million in Westonaria.

The operation was carried out after police observed suspicious activity at the location. During the search, police found a fully operational drug lab. They seized mandrax and machinery used for manufacturing, processing, and packaging of drugs.

Western Cape police destroy confiscated alcohol

Briefly News previously reported that police in the Western Cape destroyed thousands of litres of alcohol.

The alcohol was confiscated throughout 2024, with most of it seized from illegal shebeens in the province.

South Africans took to social media to joke that officers looked sad while destroying the alcohol.

