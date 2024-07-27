Many netizens applauded the JMPD and the Hawks for dismantling an illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng

The raid led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of R570,000 in cash as well as machinery and alcohol, estimated to be worth R20 million

The JMPD and the Hawks reportedly called on the South African Revenue Service to take over the crime scene

Many social media users have applauded South Africa’s law enforcement agencies’ recent crackdown on organised crime.

JMPD and Hawks crack down on illegal distillery

The latest police praise stemmed from the dismantling of an illegal distillery in Hekpoort, West Rand District, Gauteng.

A joint operation by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) on 24 July 2024 revealed a clandestine operation that manufactured, bottled, and packaged counterfeit alcohol.

According to the JMPD, a 45-year-old man, who identified himself as the manager and shareholder of the business, was arrested. Superintendent Xolani Fihla said officers also seized R570,000 in cash, machinery and alcohol, estimated to be worth R20 million:

“The South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs division was called in to take over the scene.”

Mzansi commends JMPD

Many Facebook users commended the officers on the illegal distillery bust.

Tshekega Mpe said:

“Well done, officers. Slowly but surely, we will get it right.”

Ditebogo Deetee wondered:

“What's happening with illegal substances manufacturers busts these days 🤔...Good Luck, Law enforcement agencies 👏👏👏🙌🙌💯💯💯”

Khanyi Missk Msongelwa said:

“Ayizo busts lately, indeed kuyasetyenzwa. Well done.”

Hugh Bafokeng added:

“Wooooooow... Congratulations and well done to law enforcement.”

Khumanego Boer Bull Oliphant stated:

“Job well done, SAPS.”

SAPS’ crackdown nets R5.8 million in counterfeit goods

In related Briefly News, netizens called for frequent nationwide raids to curb the sale of counterfeit goods.

This was after police seized almost 700 counterfeit items worth R5.8 million in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The police’s National Counterfeit Goods Unit, which conducted the raid, also arrested two Chinese and two Ethiopian nationals.

