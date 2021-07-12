Another South African graduate has seriously inspired Mzansi as he celebrates bagging a degree from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology

The new graduate, Dr Idon Sibuyi says he launched his education in Manyeleti Primary School in Limpopo, went to UNISA where he also clinched a degree

The Limpopo-born man is now holding a Doctor of Technology in Informatics degree from the Cape Varsity and says he also worked as an optometrist

Dr Idon Sibuyi has just bagged a degree from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and at 33, he is really an inspiration to Mzansi. The guy from Limpopo says he started his education at Manyeleti Primary School.

The ambitious man was born in Nkowankowa and says he qualified as an optometrist with the University of Limpopo before furthering his education with the University of South Africa.

At UNISA, he bagged a Masters of Public Health and went on to register with Cape Peninsula where he accomplished a degree in Doctor of Technology in Informatics.

The post reads:

"I am Idon Nkhenso Sibuyi, I am 33 years of age. I was born in Nkowankowa, a township outside Tzaneen and was raised in the Bushbuckridge area in Manyeleti. I attended these schools: Manyeleti Primary School & Orhovelani High School. I then went on to qualify as an optometrist (eye doctor) at the University of Limpopo.

“After only practicing as an optometrist for about 3 years, I decided to follow a non-clinical career path in public health, which ignited a passion for health information systems, that led to a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree with a specialisation in Medical Informatics through the University of South Africa and now, Doctor of Technology (DTech) in Informatics obtained from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

“I have always loved working with Information and Communications Technology (ICT), today I am able to apply ICT-based innovations in health care as part of my work which is an extremely fulfilling role. I am grateful to my family, friends, colleagues, and mentors! Throughout this journey, I have seen the Lord!"

@Sophy Moloko said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi. Let's bring change into the public health system.”

@Nelton mashie said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi, may your journey inspire other young people.”

@Matimba Ngobeni said:

“Congratulations to you Nkhenso Sibuyi. We are inspired brother.”

@Santu Letuka said:

“Congratulations Dr Sibuyi, also a colleague.”

@Zodwa Mhlongo said:

“You raise our flag congratulations.”

@Chris Seokotsa said:

“A very educated man. Congratulations.”

@Phila Gaga said:

“Congratulations Idon, super proud of you..”

Man graduates after eight years in University, encourages others to never give up

Remaining with education news, Briefly News reported that a local graduate is certainly proving it's never too late to turn things around after finally completing his BSc degree in Food Science and Technology. Dakalo Muluvhu's inspirational story was shared by a popular student forum, Varsity World.

Heading to Facebook, the determined young man detailed his continued struggles with academic disappointment and his financial struggles. It took him eight long years but Muluvhu got through it.

"Matriculated in 2011 with a diploma. Decided to repeat Grade 12 in 2012 because I got rejected by all varsities that I applied to. 2013 I enrolled at the University of Venda in Food Science and Technology. It took me 8 years to finish it because I repeated some of my modules 3 to 4 times," he added.

