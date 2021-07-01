A young and bright South African man shared with Briefly News how he went from being a Master's degree graduate to owning his own farms

According to the innovative Siphugu Mbonalo Steven, farming has always been in his family and hence he also had an interest in farming and agriculture

He also shares some advice with people who wish to move into the farming sector while speaking about some of the hardships he faced

Siphugu Mbonalo Steven, a 32-year-old man from Limpopo, recently spoke to Briefly News about how he found himself in the world of farming. In an exclusive interview, he details how he pursued a degree, tried finding a job and ended up in the farming industry.

1. Siphugu Mbonalo Steven's background, family and upbringing

"I am Siphugu Mbonalo Steven (32 years) born in the rural area of Limpopo Province called Ha-Mphaila in Nzhelele just outside Makhado (Louis Trichardt) town. I grew up like any other child in the rural areas of South Africa, I would go to school and after school would be herding and taking care of the livestock (in my case it was goats)."

Siphugu Mbonalo decided that farming was his best choice after he failed to secure a job. Images: Provided

Source: UGC

2. Siphugu Mbonalo Steven's education history and how he ended up in farming

"After completing matric, in 2008 registered animal production related course at The University of South Africa which I dropped out at the end of the same year. I then went to the University of Limpopo in 2009 where I have registered Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (Animal Production) degree and I graduated in 2014.

"In 2015 I went to the University of Venda to register for Master of Science in Agriculture (Animal Science) specializing in Reproductive Physiology and I have graduated in 2018. In 2018, I went to register for Ph.D. in Agriculture (Animal Science) at the University of Zululand which I have dropped out after two years and would like to pursue in the near future.

3. Siphugu Mbonalo Steven's journey to employment after graduation

"With the unemployment rate climbing every year, finding a job has not been a smooth journey at all. I have been either working on short-term contracts or as a volunteer in agriculture-related fields.

"Although I am sending out my CV regularly to different employers for possible employment the feedback has not been a desired one. The journey is tiring, depressing and frustrating in a way that at times I would ask people for money (to cover printing and buying envelopes) to send out the applications, and also to travel for interviews."

4. The decision to start farming on a small scale

"When I was doing my MSc Agriculture (Animal Science) degree at the University of Venda, under reproductive physiology I was doing assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs) research on livestock such as goats, sheep, and cattle.

"In that research, I was looking at the efficiency of the ultrasonography method in observing ovarian structures, pregnancy diagnosis, and sexing of the fetus verifying it with the utilization of laparoscopy and laparotomy techniques.

"Towards the end of 2016, I then decided that I will start with sheep and goats farming which will be supported by the knowledge and skills I have obtained during my junior degree and MSc degree. So putting the idea into practicality was made easier by that I was already involved with my research animals and taking care of the university farm animals."

5. The cost to start farming

"To start the whole operations from buying 17 sheep ewes and 1 ram, 5 goats ewes and 1 buck holding area poles, fence, zinc, and nets for shades, feeds, medicine, and other additional stuff it cost me around R80 000 to R90 000.

"This amount was obtained through saved bursary funds during 2015 and 2016. As far as this farming operation is costly, I have developed cost-effective methods, especially for feeding."

6. Obstacles in agriculture

"The farming journey has not been easy for me as an unemployed young man with no source of finance so I can improve the operations or buy more animals for expansion but, the passion and love of what I am doing have taken me this far.

"The main obstacle that I am faced with is finance, without finance, I am unable to upgrade the operations. The other obstacle is that during the rainy season I have lost about 6 heavily pregnant ewes and few lambs due to heavy rains that resulted in animals being sick from the cold and foot rot which led them to difficulty in lambing."

7. Is the hustle worth it?

"No, I have not been able to support myself from farming operations because I spend lot of money on feeding and medicine. I only sell the rams and females that are not productive each December of which the prices range between R2 500 to R5 000 and of the money I get from selling the animals it goes to buying feeds supplements, medicine and cover other farming operations."

8. To hustle as a farmer or search for employment

"My wish is that I find a stable job that will secure me financially then I will be able to grow my livestock farming ideas from the monthly salary I will be getting. However, I am also willing to contribute my innovative farming ideas, skills and knowledge with anyone whom may require them or to do partnership in farming."

9. Lessons learned through farming

"What I have learned since the beginning of my farming journey is that even though things do not go according to the plans, I let nature, failure, and success empower my skills, knowledge, and experience to never give up my love and passion for animals.

"With all the ups and downs that bring me joy, tears, happiness and feelings of despair, I have obtained irreplaceable experience of livestock farming which will one day make difference."

10. Requirements to be successful in farming

"Having suitable land for farming, having access to finances or funding, having animals and farming machinery (water tanks, pipes, drips, etc) will make me be successful in farming."

11. Ways the government can help small-scale farmers

"I would say that the government has been of great help in assisting farmers in distress, especially now during the Covid-19 pandemic, of which I appreciate even though they can do better.

"I believe they can assist through the programmes such as Fetsa Tlala and others aimed at empowering farmers for sustainable agriculture development, food safety and security. In addition, they can help by removing the red tape that's there in accessing land for farming activities."

12. Message for other unemployed graduates

"To my fellow unemployed graduate, I understand that being unemployed means that there is no access to finances to sustain our lives. However, let us not try to despair, let us keep hoping against hope that one day our lives will be different from what it is today."

Source: Briefly.co.za