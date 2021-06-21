Sizwe Dhlomo Turns 38: 3 Facts About the Hunky Mzansi Media Personality

Sizwe Dhlomo has been in the industry for over 10 years and is a loved media personality in Mzansi. He started his career off as a VJ for MTV Base and things improved for him from there. Briefly News takes a look at his career and three captivating facts about him.

Sizwe Dhlomo, a 702 presenter and a born entertainer, is well-known for his work on TV and radio.

Sizwe, who is originally from Durban, gave up a career as a computer programmer after winning MTV Base's talent contest and becoming the first MTV Base VJ in 2005 during the music channel's World Chart Express debut season.

Briefly News takes a look at three facts about the media personality in honour of his 38th birthday.

Sizwe Dhlomo turns 38 today and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about him. Image: @sizwedhlomo

1. He's educated and has a background in programming

Sizwe attended Kingsway High School, which is located in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal. He finished his studies in 2000 and enrolled at the Durban Institute of Technology to study computer programming.

Even though he didn't follow through with a career in programming, he does not regret his choice and loves being an entertainer.

2. Sizwe Dhlomo is a businessman with many ventures

Sizwe has been outspoken when it comes to offering advice on how to start a business. Starting a business that one is aware of and understands what it entails is one of the principles that he believes in and encourages all entrepreneurs to emulate.

He had prior experience in the field, which was highlighted by the much-publicised Sizwe Dhlomo restaurant launch.

3. The media personality is one of the highest-paid celebrities in Mzansi

According to Sizwe Dhlomo's Instagram posts and a sneak peek of his home, he appears to be living the most admirable life. There is sufficient evidence that he is well compensated. However, it is unclear how much he is worth.

Sizwe, on the other hand, is one of South Africa's top 10 highest-paid celebrities.

