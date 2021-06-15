Killing It on YouTube: 4 SA Rappers with the Most Channel Views, Nasty C Leads

Mzansi rappers usually upload their music videos on YouTube and the views are all that matters at the end of the day. Getting over one million views is not an easy feat but there are some musicians who have really killed it when it comes to how many people watch their videos.

Briefly News compiled a list of four rappers who have the most YouTube channel views in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The digital age has taken away the importance of getting screentime on television and a lot of musicians have turned to YouTube to get views. It's a lot easier to reach more people online than it is on television, especially given that almost everyone in Mzansi has a smartphone now.

Briefly News takes a look at four Mzansi rappers who have the most views for their channels on YouTube and how they are making bank from online content.

1. Cassper Nyovest

Mufasa has been making hits since 2014 and has made sure that he stays relevant. Cassper has almost 30 million views on YouTube, bringing in exceptional numbers. Some of Cassper's music videos have reached one million views on their own, which is not too bad at all.

2. AKA

AKA has a rivalry with Cassper and he's actually leading because he 38 million views for his music videos on YouTube. AKA's sound is something unique, which is why Mzansi hip-hop fans love him. Staying true to his signature sound is paying off because he's definitely leading the genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

3. Nasty C

The young rapper has over 100 million views on YouTube. He came onto the scene strong and now he's being recognised as one of the best to ever come out of Mzansi. Nasty C is currently doing the most in the US and has even been featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for his craft.

4. Sho Madjozi

The Xitsonga rapper has just over 25 million views on YouTube and is brimming with success. She recently got nominated for a SAMA for her latest mixtape and her hard work is paying off. Maya is really loved in South Africa, not just for her music but also because of her unique style.

Briefly News takes a look at Mzansi rappers who are raking in all the views on YouTube. Image: @casspernyovest, @shomadjozi, @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Riky Rick owns a number of businesses in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi rapper Riky Rick turned himself into a household name when he broke into the entertainment industry in the country but he's not only a performer. Boss Zonke also owns a few businesses, turning hustling into his middle name.

Rikhado Makhado, known professionally as Riky Rick, is a rapper but he's also a hustler in his own right. Riky Rick owns Legends Barbershop in Waterfall, Midrand. Legends is known for serving Mzansi gents with the most stylish and crisp haircuts in the game. The business provides grooming services for men within South Africa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za