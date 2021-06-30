Man Celebrates Completing Neurosurgery Training After 19 Years of Hard Work

A young Nigerian man identified as Oluwaseun Omofoye has celebrated his win after completing his neurosurgery training

Dr Omofoye shared adorable photos of himself and his mentors on his LinkedIn page and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and believed in him

The doctor who shared a breakdown of his journey said it was challenging but thankful to have made it through

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man in the United States, Oluwaseun Omofoye, has taken to social media to celebrate his win after completing his neurosurgery training.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, he gave a breakdown of his educational journey, saying it took him 19 years to achieve the feat.

Oluwaseun Omofoye spent 19 years achieving his dream. Photo credit: Oluwaseun Omofoye/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He wrote:

"It only took 19 years: 4 yrs Undergrad + 1 yr Masters + 5 yrs Med sch & research yr + 8 yrs residency & enfolded fellowship +1 yr Neurosurgical Oncology fellowship."

Dr Omofoye expressed gratitude to everyone that supported and believed in him along the way, adding that he learnt a lot from Dr Keith Black, a world-renowned brain tumor surgeon.

In his words:

"I am grateful to have made it through. It was challenging to say the least, but I’m thankful to everyone who has supported and believed in me along the way. This past year, I’ve had the pleasure of working with amazing and talented neurosurgeons at Cedars-Sinai. I learned a great deal from the world-renowned brain tumor surgeon, Dr. Keith Black, a mentor and trailblazer in medicine and neurosurgery."

What's next for Dr Omofoye

The doctor said he would be building a brain tumour practice at Tidelands Health in South Carolina.

In his words:

"I am very excited to take the next step in my career, building a brain tumor practice at Tidelands Health in the wider Myrtle beach area, SC."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Many are inspired by the doctor's happiness and success

Adebisi Adefarati said:

"Congratulations Dr Omofoye! You are an inspiration to the next generation. You are just getting started brother, sky is the limit. So proud of you! Future is in great hands. Hardwork always pays off! Never stop dreaming!"

Sonya S commented:

"Well done! This is something to be very proud of. And you have studied with one of the best, Dr. Keith Black. He has great philosophical observations. Bravo, all successes to you in every area of your life."

Omotayo Ajayi wrote:

"Hmmmm, 19 years is no joke. You are the real definition of perseverance. I love the inspiration behind your achievement."

Opeyemi Shola-Olowookun said:

"Sir, 19 years is not only. Those are years of hard work and great to celebrate. Congrats and many more wins Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD, MS."

A stunning young lady shares her story of hardship to success

Previously, Briefly News reported that the road to obtaining a qualification is not very easy and this is why when a local decides to get their higher education, we love to give them the applause they deserve. One such deserving young lady is, Zintle Ntshongwana, a young woman who shared with Varsity World how hard she worked to get a PhD.

It was a long and hard journey but she made it

"My PhD journey was very stressful, challenging, tiring and tedious but God was always by my side, he gave me wisdom, strength, knowledge, ability and opportunity to undertake this research study and to persevere and complete it. Without his blessings, this achievement would not have been possible."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za