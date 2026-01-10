Eswatini giants Mbabane Highlanders AM have issued an official clarification regarding Andile Mpisane’s playing future, following widespread speculation that he had stepped away from football.

The 24-year-old moved to the club in August last year after his mother, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, assumed ownership and the presidency of Highlanders.

Popularly known as “MaMkhize,” Shauwn Mkhize previously owned Royal AM — formerly Bloemfontein Celtic — before the club was expelled from the Premier Soccer League due to unresolved tax-related disputes involving its ownership.

Mpisane, who previously featured for Royal AM, relocated to eSwatini alongside his mother and was registered as a player for Mbabane Highlanders AM. However, an injury interrupted his involvement, leading to his removal from the squad list and fuelling rumours that he had brought his playing career to an end.

In response, the club dismissed the claims, stressing that reports of Mpisane’s retirement are inaccurate.

Mbabane Highlanders AM confirmed that Mpisane has not retired from professional football. According to the club, medical assessments following the injury he sustained earlier in the campaign indicated that he would not be fit to return to full training until at least April 2026 — a period that would coincide with the closing stages of the current season.

Taking this prognosis into account, and after evaluating the team’s competitive priorities and registration regulations, the club decided to deregister him for the remainder of the season.

The club explained that the move was made to free up space within its foreign player quota, enabling the registration of another player capable of making an immediate impact as the team pursues its objectives.

Despite his temporary absence from the playing roster, Mbabane Highlanders AM reiterated that Mpisane remains an active footballer. His situation will be reassessed ahead of the next season, with the club optimistic that he will return to action once he has fully recovered.

The club added that further updates will be communicated when necessary and thanked supporters and stakeholders for their patience and continued backing.

