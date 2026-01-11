Miguel Cardoso has fueled speculations concerning the reports linking with Mamelodi Sundonws exit with discussions over a settlement package now at an advanced and decisive phase.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Insiders indicate that senior club officials have taken direct control of the process, particularly the legal aspects surrounding the agreement.

Since being named the Brazilians mentor in December 2024, the Portuguese coach has come under increasing scrutiny after a run of uneven performances that have eroded the “Brazilians’” once firm hold on the domestic scene.

Why Sundowns want to let Cardoso go

Although Cardoso guided the side to a historic eighth straight Betway Premiership win last season, this term has unfolded very differently and he's struggling to keep his job.

Sundowns are eager to conclude a settlement in January to clear the way for progress during the ongoing transfer window, with multiple factors placing the club under significant time pressure.

The Tshwane outfit currently sit two points behind Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership. Masandawana have accumulated 26 points from 13 matches—having played one game more—while the Buccaneers remain narrowly ahead.

Cardoso shares cryptic message

Speculation surrounding Miguel Cardoso grew on Saturday after he updated his social media profile, removing his title as Sundowns manager and replacing it with “Official account of Football Manager.”

He added to the intrigue with a cryptic Instagram post quoting David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.”

With the January transfer window deadline approaching, Sundowns supporters are eagerly awaiting a formal statement.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have already made an impressive acquisition, signing Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates. The Bafana Bafana winger marks the club’s second addition this window, following the arrival of Brayan Leon from Colombian side Independiente Medellin.

Source: Briefly News