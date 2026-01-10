SACP National Chairperson Blade Nzimande announced his wish to retire from government and parliamentary duties

Nzimande expressed concerns about the unity of the tripartite alliance and urged debate within the SACP over its 2024 election strategy

His announcement has sparked strong public reactions, with some praising his achievements and others criticising what they consider a 'delayed retirement'

Blade Nzimande vocalised his desire to retire from government and parliament. Image:Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

South African Communist Party (SACP) National Chairperson Blade Nzimande has announced his desire to step away from government and parliamentary duties.

In an interview with SABC News on 9 January 2026, Nzimande discussed his reasons for retirement and reflected on his long-standing political career.

Speaking of his desire to retire

While he did not provide a specific timeline for his departure, Nzimande’s comments signal the end of an era for one of the SACP’s most recognisable leaders. He also addressed questions from party comrades regarding his integrity, particularly following a letter he penned on the state of the tripartite alliance and issues such as dual membership.

The SACP’s 2024 decision to contest local government elections, Nzimande said, poses a challenge to the unity of the tripartite alliance.

“Some say I’m saying this, or that Nzimande is saying this, because I am protesting a cabinet position. I am not protesting any cabinet position. As a matter of fact, I am no longer interested now. I want to retire from government and parliament.”

“I am not begging. I have never begged for any position,” he said.

Nzimande touches on relations within the SACP.

Discussing his relationship with the SACP Secretary General Solly Mapaila, Nzimande said there is no rift, but he expressed concerns about the calibre of some members.

“There are some people in the SACP who do not believe in the alliance and have been there for quite some time. That is why it is important to debate.

"Even though our philosophy is still that a good communist must be in the ANC, people are seeing this contestation of elections as an opportunity to break the alliance," he said

Nzimande further said he was merely raising these issues to encourage debate and discussion. In the way we are going about it, is there not a danger that we are breaking up the alliance? he asked

Public Reaction

Nzimande’s announcement has sparked strong reactions online. Some suggested that his wealth allows him to retire comfortably, while others argued that his departure should have come much earlier.

@ZikhaliBandile commented:

“I so wish someone could do due diligence on his wife and kids. If they do not have shares in profitable companies in SA, a person with a key interest to retire or leave political space definitely has left enough fortunes for his family and grandchildren.”

@EdwardthembaSa added:

“Of course, he has secured his life. The family, kids, and grandchildren have a very secure life. That’s what it’s all about. The end.”

@meshacksithol stated:

"They can’t steal anymore, and now they want to flee because they know the days of easy theft are over."

@rhymeswithwhale commented:

"We're no longer interested either, and we also want you to retire from government."

@bongz4sure said:

"He was supposed to retire two years ago. What is he waiting for now? These cadres are abusing their power."

Nzimande defends himself against calls to retire.

Nzimande has previously defended his position when DA MP Frederick Jakobus Badenhorst called for him to resign, accusing him of failing to improve female participation in STEM fields. Nzimande pointed to successes during his tenure, including the expansion of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and increased vocational education enrolment. He also cited his role in dismantling apartheid-era structures as one of his proudest achievements.

Blade Nzimande said the SACP must debate and discuss issues to keep the tripartite alliance intact. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Blade Nzimande expressed his frank stance on the National Unity Government (GNU) and said he categorically disagreed with its formation. His utterances came as the SACP held its 5th Special National Congress in Boksburg, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 11 December 2024. Nzimande said this was because the Democratic Alliance (DA) was "opposed" to the values of the SACP and the ANC.

In other news, during his tenure as the Minister of Higher Education, Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board with immediate effect. The decision was made after a meeting with the board on 11 April 2024, following the resignation of the board chairperson, Ernest Khosa. Nzimande and Khoza were implicated in corrupt activities when OUTA revealed that they reportedly received millions in kickbacks from NSFAS's service providers. The organisation then called on Nzimande and Khoza to resign.

