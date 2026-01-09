The mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, said the City of Tshwane will sell vehicles that it does not have the budget to maintain throughout the year

She said the municipality identified almost 1,000 vehicles, which will be sold as second-hand goods to generate revenue for the city

South Africans in the comment section made jokes about the sale of the vehicles, and the mayor engaged with them in the comment section

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Nasiphi Moya announced the sale of government vehicles. Image: @CityTshwane

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, caused a stir on social media after she announced on 9 January 2026 that 800 vehicles belonging to the City of Tshwane will be sold as second-hand goods.

Moya posted a short, three-second video on her @nasiphim X account. The video shows a variety of vehicles, many of which were older models. These included Toyota models like the RAV4, the Tazz, the Yaris, BMW models, and Nissan models, among many others. Vans and trucks were shown in the video.

Vehicles too expensive: Moya

Moya said that the City of Tshwane is selling the vehicles and placing them on auction to generate revenue.

"These vehicles are too expensive for the City to keep. Instead of leaving them stationed at our various depots, we will make them available to the secondhand goods market," she said.

View the video on X here:

A look at Nasiphi Moya's mayoral tenure

Since Moya was sworn in as the Mayor of Tshwane in October 2024, she has launched various operations in an effort to clean Tshwane. On 26 November 2025, she shut down a popular brothel in Tshwane and jokingly apologised to Tshwane men.

She closed another brothel on 18 December 2025 after conducting another law-enforcement raid on the brothel. She said the brothel operated similarly to the one that was closed in November. She added that illegal Chinese nationals operated the brothel.

Nasiphi Moya became Tshwane's mayor in 2024. Image: @CityTshwane

Source: Getty Images

South Africans joke with the mayor

Netizens in the comments engaged the mayor about the sale, and some joked with her as she responded to them.

Xeki said:

"Please do it this January while everyone is broke. My time is now to get the Toyota Tazz."

Moya said:

"You are mean. I am a mayor of all."

Lusibalukhulu asked:

"When will the complete list of vehicles be made available?"

She replied:

"I don't know yet, but official comms will follow. So far, the date is tentatively set for 28 February."

Just Xavier B asked:

"Why not have an auction on Twitter? 10 cars a day."

Moya responded:

"I don't know enough about the process. I will ask. I see people suggesting that option."

Nasiphi Moya calls for local government commission

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moya called for a commission of inquiry into local governments. She said the Commission would clean up.

Moya spoke to reporters about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 3 December 2025. She said the overhaul was necessary and said municipalities had devolved into mafia states.

Source: Briefly News