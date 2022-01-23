This week's news has been inspiring and uplifting, a woman has adorably helped her domestic worker pay for her child's school fees. Kgothatso Angela Gugu Mphaka has made her province and country proud after she bagged seven distinctions and a group of friends through an expecting father a nappy party.

In addition, a 54-year-old woman has stunned social media with some saucy snaps and the Real Housewives of Durban is coming back for a second season.

1. Video Captures Moment Lady Pays Her Domestic Worker’s Kid’s School Fees, She Jumps Up in Joy

A woman has adorably helped her domestic worker. After getting to know that the lady has some financial problems settling her child's school fees, she stepped in.

The lady, who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa, could appeal to people and gather funds for her.

The lady was so happy after the school fees became available. Photo source: @white_in_africa

A heart of gratitude

After getting the money, she approached the domestic worker in her compound and told her that she could gather funds for her child's current and next term's school fees. The lady was so happy beyond words that she had to pick her boss up. At a point in the video, she thanks all those who donated. Her boss stood by as she showed her appreciation.

2. Halala: Female Grade 12 Learner From Township School Bags 7 Distinctions, Rewarded With Car and Money

Kgothatso Angela Gugu Mphaka has made her province and country proud after she bagged seven distinctions and outperformed every learner in Mpumalanga. She matriculated from KwaMhlanga Secondary School, a school located in a township.

She was showered with rewards for her outstanding achievement. She received R50 000 as well as a range of other gifts including a brand new car.

Matriculated with distinction

She performed exceptionally well in the following subjects:

English First Additional Language level 7

Isidebele Home Language level 7

Mathematics level 7 ( 300 out of 300)

Physical Science level 7 ( 300 out of 300 )

Accounting level 7 ( 300 out of 300)

Life Sciences level 7

Life Orientation level 7

3. “This is dope”: Man shares pictures of lit nappy party, Mzansi love the vibe

Generally, when a couple is expecting, the attention is always focused on the mother and baby. Seeing these friends get together to make the dad-to-be feel special, is everything!

Nappy braais and parties have become a thing in recent years and it is a super cool idea. Dads should be celebrated too, becoming a father is a big step.

Social media user @MaqPaulM took to Twitter with pictures from the nappy party he and some other guys threw for their expecting friend.

4. 54-Year-old lady has social media tripping over her ageless beauty and boss babe vibes

This lady is ageing like a fine wine! Taking to social media with some saucy snaps, this 54-year-old firecracker left jaws gaping.

Age is just a number. You will only be and feel old if you let the number define you. Take charge of your journey and do not let something like age stop you from doing your thing.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old ageless beauty. Sharing some hawt snaps online, she made it clear that her journey is only beginning!

5. Nonku Williams Slams Peeps Who Questioned Her Relevance Without Ayanda Ncwane on ‘RHOD’

The Real Housewives of Durban is coming back for a second season and Nonku Williams is getting ready to show fans a whole new side of herself. The tv personality's claim to fame came from her complicated family ties with Ayanda Ncwane. Now fans of the reality series wonder what she has to offer now that Ayanda has left.

As the second season of the fan favourite reality show The Real Housewives of Durban draws closer, fans are guessing what the cast has in store for them this time around. A huge point of interest in the first season was Nonku Williams and Ayanda Ncwane trying to build a relationship for the sake of their children who share a father.

