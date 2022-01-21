A woman has put big smiles on the face of her domestic worker as she settled her kid's school fees for two terms

After she heard what the maid was going through, she reached out to people who donated towards the lady's welfare

The domestic worker was ecstatic when she heard the good news and how her boss went the extra mile for her

A woman has adorably helped her domestic worker. After getting to know that the lady has some financial problems settling her child's school fees, she stepped in.

The lady, who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa, could appeal to people and gather funds for her.

A heart of gratitude

After getting the money, she approached the domestic worker in her compound and told her that she could gather funds for her child's current and next term's school fees. The lady was so happy beyond words that she had to pick her boss up. At a point in the video, she thanks all those who donated. Her boss stood by as she showed her appreciation.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160,000 reactions with thousands of likes

Watch the video below:

