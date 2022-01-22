A Kwa-Zulu Natal student has inspired South Africans after going back to school and improving her matric results

The young queen had difficulties learning in 2021 especially given the COVID-19 pandemic but really came back with a bang this last year

South Africans were elated and headed to the comments section to celebrate the hard-working student

An amazing young woman has inspired Mzansi after repeating her matric year and coming out on top. It seems the teenager had struggled with disappointment last year after trying to complete her Grade 12 certificate just as the world was coming to grips with a global pandemic.

A Kwa-Zulu Natal student has inspired South Africans after going back to school and improving her matric results. Images: Sneliso Siphamandla Dhlamini/Facebook

, a relative of the student shared the good news of her matriculation. The young lady was noticeably in a fit of tears.

"Today she made us proud, 4 level 5’s and 4 level 6’s with level 5 kwi Maths," the inspiring post was captioned.

Social media peeps were super impressed and admired the young lady for not letting one failure determine her future. One peep felt the world definitely needed more people just like her.

UThandeka UmaFakude Gumede:

"Wow! Amazing! #Life needs people like her"

Ntuthu Mbatha Lenyai:

"Powerful young woman this one. The Lord bless her"

Mbalenhle Shamase:

"Love this."

