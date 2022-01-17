Nonku Williams has made it clear that she is more than just Sfiso Ncwane's sneaky link and will prove it in the second season of the reality show

The tv star became a household name when she shook things up on The Real Housewives of Durban , seeking a relationship with Ayanda Ncwane

Fans of the show have expressed concerns that the only thing that made Nonku interesting was her tricky relationship with Ncwane's widower

The Real Housewives of Durban is coming back for a second season and Nonku Williams is getting ready to show fans a whole new side of herself. The tv personality's claim to fame came from her complicated family ties with Ayanda Ncwane. Now fans of the reality series wonder what she has to offer now that Ayanda has left.

As the second season of the fan favourite reality show The Real Housewives of Durban draws closer, fans are guessing what the cast has in store for them this time around. A huge point of interest in the first season was Nonku Williams and Ayanda Ncwane trying to build a relationship for the sake of their children who share a father.

Last year, Daily Sun reported that Ayanda Ncwane would not be returning to RHOD. The celebs reason for terminating her contract was that she did not want her brand to amount to being nothing more than a housewife.

Fans of the show have come to terms with Ayanda being gone but now the question is, what will make Nonku relevant on the cast? ZAlebs reports that Williams caught wind of the complaints and had a word to offer for the haters. To those who feel Nonku is boring without Ayanda, the media personality has this to say:

"I saw people speaking of my obsession with Ayanda and I don't know where that is coming from. Bringing up Sifiso in the first season was only for my daughter's sake for me and her to get closure, which I did in a way but that was not my only content."

