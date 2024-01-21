Eskom recently shared a surprising announcement on social media all about SA's loadshedding

The electricity supplier had good news about how much power they generated and posted an update

Online users were in disbelief that Eskom promised South Africa a better electricity supply unless they said otherwise

Eskom announced the schedule for power cuts. The state-owned entity made an announcement which surprised online users.

Eskom announced that loadshedding is over until further notice. Image: Gallo Images / Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The power supplier was optimistic about how much electricity they had generated. Online users discussed Eskom's announcement.

Eskom gets rid of electricity cuts in 2024

Eskom tweeted that from 21 January 2024, there would no longer be power cuts. The power supplier explained that they had improved the generation of electricity.

How long will there be no power cuts with Eskom?

According to Eskom, there will be no loadshedding until further notice. They said that any significant changes would be communicated throughout the week.

South Africa's roasts Eskom

Many people thought that Eskom's announcement would not last long. Online users shared their brutal opinions about loadshedding.

Jimmy Su said:

"Two days later stage 4 will be implemented, might as well leave the country on stage 2."

Elias Pisan added:

"Playing with our minds but the year 2024 is already here, we'll see what we can do about it."

Pichu Ntelly Ntsako commented:

"Further notice could be any second."

Boykka Ntwana Ngobeniey wrote:

"Viva ANC I hope your so proud of yourself."

Ntefelleng Makosi remarked:

"The elections are coming soon So when it's time for voting ,it will be perishing until further notice."

DA’s criticism of Eskom tender sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance sunk its teeth into power utility Eskom for issuing a tender for a new logo.

The opposition party believes this is wasteful, and their decision to give this tender is confusing, given the possibility of loadshedding looming on the horizon. South Africans think it's a brilliant idea but believe the tender should be given to the people.

According to News24, the tender seeks proposals for designing a new logo and creating a corporate brand for Eskom over five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News